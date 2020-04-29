Santander culmina la compra del 50,1% de Ebury por 400 millones de euros

MADRIDActualizado:
Banco Santander ha culminado la compra de una participación cercana al 50,1% en Ebury, una plataforma de pagos y divisas para pymes, por 350 millones de libras esterlinas, unos 400 millones de euros.
Según informa la entidad financiera, ha cerrado la operación, que fue anunciada en noviembre, tras obtener todas las autorizaciones regulatorias necesarias.
Esta operación se enmarca dentro de la estrategia digital del banco y de su apoyo a las pequeñas y medianas empresas para dotarles de las herramientas necesarias para su expansión internacional con servicios globales de financiación al comercio.
Ebury trabaja ya en 17 países y con 140 divisas, y ha aumentado sus ingresos una media anual del 50% en los últimos tres años.
Santander considera que desde este momento la compañía podrá expandir su negocio a otros mercados en Latinoamérica y Asia. Ebury mantiene su sede en Reino Unido, desde donde opera una plataforma de distribución global única respaldada por un modelo de negocio basado en los datos.
Del importe de la operación, 70 millones de libras (aproximadamente 80 millones de euros) se han destinado a fortalecer los fondos de la sociedad para apoyar su expansión internacional.
