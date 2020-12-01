Estás leyendo: Santander reduce los empleados afectados por el nuevo ERE

Público
Público

Santander reduce los empleados afectados  por el nuevo ERE

El banco plantea que hasta 1.200 personas no abandonarán la entidad, sino que serán reubicadas en empresas del grupo.

Uno de los edificios de la Ciudad Financiera del Grupo Santander cerca de la localidad madrileña de Boadilla del Monte. E.P./Eduardo Parra
Uno de los edificios de la Ciudad Financiera del Grupo Santander cerca de la localidad madrileña de Boadilla del Monte. E.P./Eduardo Parra.

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

Banco Santander ha reducido la afectación del Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE), al ampliar hasta 1.200 personas las que no abandonarán la entidad, sino que serán reubicadas en empresas del grupo, informaron fuentes sindicales tras la reunión de este martes.

El banco había planteado un ERE para 5.090 empleados, de los que 1.090 serían reubicados y el resto abandonarían la entidad. Ahora, este segundo grupo se incrementa hasta los 1.200 empleados, de los que 900 se moverán a empresas del grupo y 300 a Santander Personal.

Asimismo, la entidad ha aceptado este martes mantener las primas de adhesión, a falta de concretar la propuesta, así como retirar la movilidad geográfica de 400 kilómetros y entre islas y limitar la movilidad máxima a 150 kilómetros.

CCOO considera que estos avances "siguen siendo totalmente insuficientes" y continúa exigiendo una reducción del perímetro de destrucción de empleo.

Asimismo, el sindicato ha solicitado alguna herramienta de previsión social para los afectados por traspaso a empresas del grupo. La próxima reunión será el 3 de diciembre.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público