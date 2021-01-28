Estás leyendo: Trabajo delega a una comisión asesora el alza del salario mínimo hasta 2023

Público
Público

SMI Trabajo delega a una comisión asesora el alza del salario mínimo hasta 2023

La comisión estará compuesta por Gobierno, agentes sociales y expertos del mundo académico, con la tarea de fijar la ruta que permita alcanzar al final de la legislatura un SMI equivalente al 60 % del salario medio.

La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz. - EFE
La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz. - EFE.

madrid

Actualizado:

 EFE

El Ministerio de Trabajo ha constituido este jueves la comisión asesora en materia de salario mínimo (SMI), compuesta por Gobierno, agentes sociales y expertos del mundo académico, con la tarea de fijar la ruta que permita alcanzar al final de la legislatura un SMI equivalente al 60 % del salario medio.

De acuerdo con la nota remitida por Trabajo, el mandato de la comisión es determinar la cifra que supone ese 60 % del salario medio y la senda de convergencia más adecuada a lo largo de la presente legislatura, fijando las subidas para 2021, 2022 y 2023.

La comisión está compuesta por los catedráticos Antón Costas Comesaña, Olga Cantó Sánchez, Rafael Muñoz de Bustillo y Sara de la Rica Goiricelaya, las profesoras Gemma Galdón Clavell e Inmaculada Cebrián López y el exprofesor José Ignacio Pérez Infante.

De los agentes sociales habrá un representante de UGT, otro de CCOO, otro de Cepyme y un cuarto de CEOE. Por parte del Gobierno estarán representados los Ministerios de Trabajo, de Hacienda y de Asuntos Económicos, con un integrante cada uno. 

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público