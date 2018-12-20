El Tribunal Supremo ha establecido que los bancos reintegren los intereses abonados en concepto de cláusulas que han sido declaradas abusivas por los tribunales desde la firma del contrato y no desde el momento de la reclamación, de acuerdo con la doctrina comunitaria.
En una sentencia conocida hoy, el pleno de la sala de lo Civil estima el recurso interpuesto por un consumidor y entiende que si la entidad, BBVA, tiene que hacerse cargo de los gastos de gestoría y tasación, también ha de afrontar los intereses vinculados a éstos.
En opinión de los magistrados, la situación denunciada podría equipararse al "enriquecimiento injusto" ya que el banco se habría lucrado indebidamente al ahorrarse unos costes que han repercutido, por el contrario, al consumidor.
También encuentra la sala "similitudes analógicas" con el "pago de lo indebido", puesto que si bien la entidad no ha recibido este cargo, sí que se habría beneficiado del mismo al evitar desembolsar "todo o parte de lo que le correspondía".
La normativa europea, recuerda el Supremo, estipula que una vez declarada nula, por abusiva, una cláusula, debe restablecerse "la situación de hecho y de Derecho" en la que se encontraría el consumidor de no haber existido dicha cláusula.
De ahí que en el presente caso deba imponerse al prestamista el abono al consumidor de las cantidades, o parte de ellas, que le hubieran correspondido pagar de no haber mediado la estipulación abusiva.
Y ello, pese a que en el ordenamiento jurídico español no existe una previsión específica que se ajuste a esta obligación de restablecimiento de la situación jurídica y económica del consumidor.
El Tribunal Supremo ha resuelto un recurso de casación presentado por un cliente contra una sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Oviedo.
