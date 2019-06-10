Público
Público

Tipos de interés Trump vuelve a cargar contra la Fed y se queja de que no le "escucha"

El presidente norteamericano dice que el banco central de EEUU ha cometido un "grave error" y ha hecho el ridículo con la retirada de los estímulos económicos: "China está haciendo justo lo contrario. Está bombeando dinero", dice.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, saluda a los periodistas a su llegada a la Casa Blanca tras su reciente gira por Europa. EFE/EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha decidido volver a criticar públicamente este lunes a la Reserva Federal (Fed) por su política monetaria actual, acusándola de haber cometido un "grave error".

En una entrevista con la cadena de televisión estadounidense CNBC, Trump ha indicado que la autoridad monetaria del país norteamericano se ha equivocado. "Ciertamente, no me escuchan porque han cometido un gran error: han subido los tipos de interés demasiado rápido", ha afirmado.

El presidente de Estados Unidos ya había acusado a la entidad dirigida por Jerome Powell de haber subido los tipos de interés con demasiada rapidez, ya que en 2018 decidieron elevarlos en cuatro ocasiones.

En segundo lugar, Trump también ha afirmado que la Fed está llevando a cabo una política de "contracción cuantitativa", lo que ha calificado de "ridículo". "China está haciendo justo lo contrario. Está bombeando dinero", ha criticado el presidente.

Asimismo, ha asegurado que Estados Unidos no cuenta con la "ventaja" de devaluar la moneda, lo que si hace China y, en su opinión, le da una "superioridad competitiva tremenda". "El presidente de la Fed de China es Xi Jinping... él puede hacer lo que quiera", ha apostillado.

A finales de 2018, Trump llegó a afirmar que la Fed se había "vuelto loca" y que representaba una gran amenaza para la economía estadounidense por su decisión de elevar los tipos de interés. Desde entonces, ha pedido en varios ocasiones de forma pública que el instituto emisor tome la dirección contraria y comience a bajar el precio del dinero.

