El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha decidido volver a criticar públicamente este lunes a la Reserva Federal (Fed) por su política monetaria actual, acusándola de haber cometido un "grave error".
En una entrevista con la cadena de televisión estadounidense CNBC, Trump ha indicado que la autoridad monetaria del país norteamericano se ha equivocado. "Ciertamente, no me escuchan porque han cometido un gran error: han subido los tipos de interés demasiado rápido", ha afirmado.
El presidente de Estados Unidos ya había acusado a la entidad dirigida por Jerome Powell de haber subido los tipos de interés con demasiada rapidez, ya que en 2018 decidieron elevarlos en cuatro ocasiones.
En segundo lugar, Trump también ha afirmado que la Fed está llevando a cabo una política de "contracción cuantitativa", lo que ha calificado de "ridículo". "China está haciendo justo lo contrario. Está bombeando dinero", ha criticado el presidente.
Asimismo, ha asegurado que Estados Unidos no cuenta con la "ventaja" de devaluar la moneda, lo que si hace China y, en su opinión, le da una "superioridad competitiva tremenda". "El presidente de la Fed de China es Xi Jinping... él puede hacer lo que quiera", ha apostillado.
A finales de 2018, Trump llegó a afirmar que la Fed se había "vuelto loca" y que representaba una gran amenaza para la economía estadounidense por su decisión de elevar los tipos de interés. Desde entonces, ha pedido en varios ocasiones de forma pública que el instituto emisor tome la dirección contraria y comience a bajar el precio del dinero.
