Público
CATALUNYA

El Supremo da el último paso antes de enviar la causa de Borràs a Catalunya

La presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs, al Despatx d'Audiències del Parlament.
La presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs.  Bernat Vilaró / ACN

MADRID

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

El juez del Tribunal Supremo que investiga a la presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs, ha remitido a la Sala de lo Penal la certificación que acredita su baja como diputada nacional, en lo que se traduce como el último paso antes de enviar su causa al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC).

Fuentes jurídicas han informado de que el magistrado Eduardo de Porres ha dictado una providencia en la que da cuenta de la certificación de baja de Borrás como diputada en el Congreso y acuerda que se una al rollo de las actuaciones y de traslado a la Sala "a los efectos legales oportunos".

De Porres pidió hace unas semanas al Congreso una certificación oficial que acreditara que Borràs ya no es diputada en esta cámara para poder remitir el caso al TSJC, una vez que fue elegida presidenta del Parlament tras las elecciones autonómicas del 14-F.

Y ahora ha enviado dicha certificación a la Sala para que previsiblemente remita ya toda la causa al TSJ de Catalunya, que asumirá la investigación contra Laura Borrás por una supuesta adjudicación irregular de contratos cuando estaba al frente de la Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC) entre 2013 y 2017.

La justicia investiga a Borràs por la presunta adjudicación irregular a un amigo de 18 contratos por valor de 259.863 euros cuando dirigía la ILC, unos hechos que, según el Supremo, podrían constituir delitos de prevaricación y malversación, entre otros. 

