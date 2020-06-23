Estás leyendo: El Círculo de Bellas Artes presenta este miércoles la iniciativa #VamosASalir por la "reconstrucción social de España"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis coronavirus El Círculo de Bellas Artes presenta este miércoles la iniciativa #VamosASalir por la "reconstrucción social de España"

En el acto se procederá a la lectura del manifiesto promovido por más de 60 personalidades del mundo de la cultura, la ciencia, el arte, la universidad, el periodismo, el sindicalismo y las organizaciones sociales.

Cartel #vamosasalir.
Cartel #vamosasalir.

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Este miércoles 24 de junio se presenta en rueda de prensa en la Sala de Columnas del Círculo de Bellas Artes de Madrid el manifiesto suscrito por personalidades del mundo de la cultura, la ciencia, el arte, la universidad, el periodismo, el sindicalismo y las organizaciones sociales, que reivindica un pacto para reconstruir socialmente el país bajo la iniciativa #VamosASalir.

En dicho documento se reclama a las fuerzas políticas, económicas y sociales que trabajen para reforzar los servicios públicos tras la pandemia, especialmente el sanitario y de los cuidados, que han mostrado su gran relevancia durante la pandemia.

Más de 60 personalidades unidas por la causa

El texto, promovido por más de 60 personalidades de la índole de José Manuel Caballero Bonald, Almudena Grandes, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ana Belén, Joaquín Sabina o Ismael Serrano, Pepa Bueno, Joaquín Estefanía, Olga Rodríguez, Jesús Maraña, Ignacio Escolar, Manuel Rivas, Elvira Lindo, Benjamín Prado,Emilio Lledó, Rozalén, Antonio Muñoz Molina, Daniel Innerarity, Pedro Almodóvar, la directora de Público Virginia P. Alonso o la directora de relaciones institucionales de este medio, Ana Pardo de Vera, entre otros, además de reivindicar un amplio pacto para salir de la crisis generada por la covid-19 pide que se deje a un lado la confrontación, el odio y la crispación.

En el acto intervendrán dos trabajadoras de servicios esenciales, que leerán el manifiesto; Jesús Maraña, director editorial de infoLibre; la escritora Almudena Grandes y los secretarios generales de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez.





Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público