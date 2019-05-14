Cotino aporta un informe pericial a la jueza que investiga las contrataciones irregulares en la visita del Papa

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno valenciano Juan Cotino ha declarado este martes como investigado en el Juzgado que investiga supuestas irregularidades en los contratos efectuados con motivo de la visita del papa a Valencia en 2006, y ha aportado un informe pericial para su defensa. Según ha confirmado a los periodistas a su salida del juzgado el también expresidente de Les Corts Valencianes y ex director general de la Policía, dicho informe está relacionado con la naturaleza jurídica de la Fundación V Encuentro Mundial de la Familia, que firmó los contratos que se investigan.
Cotino, que ha sido el primero en declarar de los ocho investigados por supuestas irregularidades en dichos contratos, ha comparecido ante la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de Valencia durante 20 minutos y ha respondido a las preguntas efectuadas por la jueza y por su abogado, según ha detallado. "Hemos entregado un documento de un perito, un abogado del Estado en excedencia, sobre los temas que se están valorando, seguirá el tema adelante y cuando tengamos que volver a hablar, hablaremos", ha manifestado.
Entre otras cuestiones, en esta causa se investigan supuestos delitos de prevaricación administrativa, malversación y fraude a la Administración, al parecer cometidos al no respetar las normas generales de contratación sin concurso ni concurrencia pública.
Cotino no ha querido responder a los periodistas a ninguna otra cuestión, como su opinión sobre la naturaleza pública o privada de la citada fundación o su posible participación en el pago de comisiones ilegales a través de entidades bancarias de Luxemburgo, según consta en el sumario del caso Erial, en el que figura como investigado y por el que estuvo en prisión provisional ocho meses y medio el expresident de la Generalitat Valenciana y exministro Eduardo Zaplana.
