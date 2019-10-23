Público
Exhumación de Franco Prohibida una concentración franquista en Mingorrubio para rezar por el alma del dictador

La Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid ha denegado la celebración de dicha reunión, convocada este jueves para realizar oraciones por la inhumación de Francisco Franco en el cementerio de Mingorrubio, debido a que existe "riesgo de desórdenes públicos".

Capilla donde se encuentran los restos de Carmen Franco en el cementerio de Mingorrubio.- J. GÓMEZ

Capilla donde se encuentran los restos de Carmen Franco en el cementerio de Mingorrubio y donde este jueves se trasladarán los restos del dictador Francisco Franco./ J. GÓMEZ

 Por "riesgo de desórdenes públicos" la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid ha denegado la celebración de una concentración mañana, jueves, en el cementerio de Mingorrubio, que había solicitado la Asociación Reivindicativa de la Memoria Histórica Raíces, coincidiendo con la reinhumación de los restos de Francisco Franco tras su traslado desde el Valle de los Caídos.

Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno han informado a Efe este miércoles de que no ha sido autorizada esta concentración, convocada por esa asociación para reivindicar el derecho de reunión y libertad de culto "y por el alma de Francisco Franco".

Asimismo, las fuentes han explicado que probablemente este miércoles darán respuesta a otra petición similar por parte de la Fundación Francisco Franco, que ha hecho un llamamiento para acudir a rezar al cementerio de El Pardo-Mingorrubio este jueves.

El objeto de esta convocatoria "consiste en rezar oraciones y, en su caso, cantos litúrgicos", según la Fundación, que incide en que "no organiza ningún acto ni dará proclama o discurso de ningún tipo", y se ha desvinculado de cualquier acto de protesta que se produzca ese día. 

