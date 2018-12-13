Unos 500 diputados y exdiputados de 25 países han suscrito, o lo harán próximamente, el manifiesto de apoyo a la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, que será presentado públicamente esta noche en el auditorio de la cámara en un acto en el que intervendrá la presidenta del Parlamento de Gales, Elin Jones.
Según fuentes del Parlament, el texto de apoyo a Forcadell, que se encuentra en prisión desde hace 296 días acusada de rebelión, ha sido promovido por los expresidentes Joan Rigol, Ernest Benach y Núria de Gispert.
En el transcurso del acto, se dará lectura al manifiesto y a algunos de los nombres de diputados o exdiputados que ya lo han suscrito, y tomarán la palabra tanto la presidenta del Parlamento de Gales como el actual presidente del Parlamento catalán, Roger Torrent, y los diputados Lluís Guinó (JxCat) y Joan Josep Nuet (Catalunya en Comú Podem).
Entre los firmantes figuran la vicepresidenta del Parlamento Europeo, Heidi Hautala; la copresidenta del Grupo de los Verdes Europeos, Ska Keller, y más de una treintena de eurodiputados.
Last Friday I visited Carme in prison accompanied by @Elisendalamany and we told her that today in the #Parlament MP's from all over the world would claim her Freedom.— Gemma Espigares Tribó (@GemmaEspigares) 13 de diciembre de 2018
Llibertat Presidenta @ForcadellCarme.
No poden prohibir els debats.#FreeForcadell#LlibertatPresesPolítiques pic.twitter.com/BdWO0wNQde
Además de la adhesión de diputados de JxCat, ERC, la CUP y los comunes en el Parlament, han suscrito el manifiesto diputados de los Parlamentos de Québec (Canadá), Chile, Francia, Portugal, Bélgica, Dinamarca, Estonia, Gales, Alemania, Irlanda, Islandia, Noruega, Suecia, Reino Unido y Finlandia, así como del Congreso de los Diputados y el Senado español, y los Parlamentos del País Vasco, Navarra y Galicia.
En total, el texto cuenta actualmente con el apoyo de diputados de 25 países y de una treintena de cámaras legislativas, y en el mismo se denuncia el encarcelamiento de Carme Forcadell y se reclama su inmediata puesta en libertad.
Los conflictos políticos, como el catalán, se resuelven con política y diálogo, no con cárcel y represión. As a member of the European Parliament, I call for the immediate release of the Speaker of the Catalan Parliament, Carme Forcadell #FreeForcadell pic.twitter.com/7sdcBbgT9M— Miguel Urbán Crespo (@MiguelUrban) 13 de diciembre de 2018
En concreto, en el manifiesto se denuncia que "la utilización de la justicia penal como instrumento de coacción de la actividad de un Parlamento es incompatible con los principios que rigen las democracias parlamentarias", además de instar al Estado español a "resolver por vías no penales los conflictos institucionales y políticos".
