El alcalde de Zaragoza, Pedro Santisteve, ha denunciado a través de su cuenta de Twitter la colocación de una bandera de Falange en la Virgen del Pilar de la Basílica de la ciudad, acción que ha tildado de "vergüenza".
A la Virgen del Pilar le han colocado la bandera de la Falange esta tarde.— Pedro Santisteve (@PedroSantisteve) 19 de noviembre de 2018
Es una vergüenza y una falta muy grave a la sensibilidad y creencias de miles de vecinos y vecinas de esta ciudad que rechazan de pleno el Fascismo. pic.twitter.com/HpSqMMVO9u
Fuentes del entorno del regidor han destacado que de esta acción han sido informados a través de las redes sociales y por los propios ciudadanos, y una vez vista la imagen de la estatua de la Virgen del Pilar con la enseña de Falange, ha procedido a la denuncia de los hechos.
"A la Virgen del Pilar le han colocado la bandera de la Falange esta tarde. Es una vergüenza y una falta muy grave a la sensibilidad y creencias de miles de vecinos y de vecinas de esta ciudad que rechazan de plano el fascismo", ha escrito en su cuenta de Twitter.
Las fuentes municipales consultadas han señalado que el alcalde y su equipo están barajando la remisión al Arzobispado de Zaragoza, del que depende la Basílica de la Plaza del Pilar, de una carta con una "queja formal" por este hecho.
La imagen ha circulado a gran velocidad por las redes sociales y las protestas en la víspera del 20N.
