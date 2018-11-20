Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Falange Indignación por la colocación de una bandera de la Falange en la Virgen del Pilar

El alcalde de Zaragoza ha denunciado a través de su cuenta de Twitter la utilización de la bandera falangista para vestir a la Virgen del Pilar. 

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
La Virgen del Pilar con un manto de la Falange - Falange Española y de las Jons

La Virgen del Pilar con un manto de la Falange - Falange Española y de las Jons

El alcalde de Zaragoza, Pedro Santisteve, ha denunciado a través de su cuenta de Twitter la colocación de una bandera de Falange en la Virgen del Pilar de la Basílica de la ciudad, acción que ha tildado de "vergüenza".

Fuentes del entorno del regidor han destacado que de esta acción han sido informados a través de las redes sociales y por los propios ciudadanos, y una vez vista la imagen de la estatua de la Virgen del Pilar con la enseña de Falange, ha procedido a la denuncia de los hechos.

"A la Virgen del Pilar le han colocado la bandera de la Falange esta tarde. Es una vergüenza y una falta muy grave a la sensibilidad y creencias de miles de vecinos y de vecinas de esta ciudad que rechazan de plano el fascismo", ha escrito en su cuenta de Twitter.

Las fuentes municipales consultadas han señalado que el alcalde y su equipo están barajando la remisión al Arzobispado de Zaragoza, del que depende la Basílica de la Plaza del Pilar, de una carta con una "queja formal" por este hecho.

La imagen ha circulado a gran velocidad por las redes sociales y las protestas en la víspera del 20N.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad