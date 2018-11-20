Público
Ataque en Bruselas Detenido al autor de un ataque con cuchillo que ha herido a un policía en Bruselas

El agente ha sido agredido en la calle Marché-au-Charbon a las 5.30 horas de este martes. Las autoridades belgas investigan si se trata de un atentado terrorista. 

Un policía monta guardia frente a una comisaría en Bruselas / EFE

Un agente de Policía belga ha resultado herido tras ser atacado por un individuo armado con un cuchillo en el centro de Bruselas a las 5.30 horas este martes, según ha informado el diario Le Soir en su edición digital. El autor del ataque ha sido "neutralizado" por la Policía. El atacante ha intentado apuñalar a dos agentes pero solo ha alcanzado a uno de ellos antes de ser neutralizado, que ha tenido que ser hospitalizado. 

Los hechos, según el diario belga, han sucedido en la calle Marché-au-Charbon. Las autoridades belgas investigan si se trata de un atentado terrorista, aunque según la cadena de televisión local VRT, se descarta el móvil terrorista. El autor del ataque, según la prensa belga, es conocido por las fuerzas de seguridad por su supuesta relación con tráfico de armas.

