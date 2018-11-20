Público
Accidente ferroviario Un muerto y varios heridos al descarrilar un tren de cercanías en Vacarisses (Barcelona)

El accidente se ha producido por desprendimiento de tierra al paso del tren de cercanías que cubría la línea R4 entre Manresa y Terrasa. 

Cabecera del tren de Rodalies accidentado este martes en Vacarisses. /TWITTER

Una persona ha muerto y al menos seis han resultado debido al descarrilamiento de un tren de cercanías a las seis y cuarto de esta mañana en Vacarisses, en la línea R4 Manresa-Sant-Vicenç de Calders, ha informado Protección Civil en su cuenta de Twitter. 

El accidente se ha producido en la línea R4 en la llocalidad de Vacarisses cuando dos vagones de los seis que formaban el convoy han descarrilado por  un desprendimiento de tierras de un talud al paso del convoy.

En el tren viajaban 150 personas en el momento del accidente.

Hasta el lugar del accidente se han desplazado un total de 14 dotaciones de los Bomberos de la Generalitat, ocho ambulancias del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (Sem) y siete dotaciones de los Mossos d’Esquadra para rescatar a los heridos y la evacuación de los pasajeros a hospitales cercanos. 

(Habrá ampliación)

