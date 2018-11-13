El secretario general de Podemos en la Comunidad de Madrid, el ex Jemad Julio Rodríguez, ha defendido el valor de la "lealtad", el "camino recto" y el "juego limpio" dentro de las filas de su partido.

Así lo ha expresado esta mañana en su cuenta de Twitter, donde, no obstante, no ha mencionado la suspensión cautelar de militancia de Rita Maestre y otros cinco concejales de Podemos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid (José Manuel Calvo, Jorge García Castaño, Marta Gómez, Esther Gómez y Francisco Pérez) por no querer concurrir a las primarias del partido.

Una decisión que se adoptó a instancias de la Secretaría General del Consejo Ciudadano Municipal de Madrid, que dirige el propio Julio Rodríguez.

Bdía,

La experiencia (que no siempre son los años) ayuda a ser comprensivo, a tratar de entender algunas conductas...pero, también, a valorar cada vez más la lealtad, la perseverancia, el camino recto y el juego limpio.

Seguimos. — Julio Rodríguez (@Julio_Rodr_) 13 de noviembre de 2018

