El acuerdo entre PP y Vox suscrito esta madrugada para apoyar la investidura del popular José Luis Martínez Almeida como nuevo alcalde de la ciudad modifica puntos que fueron suscritos con C's, como es el caso de Madrid Central donde en lugar de reconversión se alude a que se acabará con las restricciones para recuperar la "libre circulación".
Este es una de las principales diferencias entre el pacto de ambas formaciones, donde se alude a que se va a estudiar la viabilidad económica y técnica del soterramiento del tráfico en la Gran Vía.
"Acabaremos con la política de prohibiciones y restricciones de los últimos 4 años de Madrid Central, recuperando la libre circulación en las vías estructurantes. Se estudiará la viabilidad técnica y económica del soterramiento de la Gran Vía, como vía de circulación alternativa y aparcamiento subterráneo", expone este documento acordado entre ambos partidos.
En contraposición, el firmado entre Ciudadanos y PP donde contempla reconvertir Madrid Central teniendo en cuenta los efectos en la movilidad y en el comercio.
También cambia el punto 41 de las 80 medidas suscritas anoche por los populares y la formación naranja en el acuerdo bilateral con Vox. En el primero, se alude a "garantizar la igualdad de oportunidades entre mujeres y hombres, defenderemos los derechos de las personas LGTBi y erradicaremos la lacra social de la violencia machista en nuestra ciudad".
Por su parte, en el acuerdo entre PP y Vox figura la siguiente redacción: "Lucharemos por la igualdad de derechos, obligaciones, y oportunidades entre mujeres y hombres, con la finalidad de que no pueda existir ninguna discriminación por razones de edad, nacimiento, raza, sexo, religión, opinión o cualquier otra condición o circunstancia personal o social.
