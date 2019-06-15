Vox asegura que ha cerrado un pacto con el PP y "con el acuerdo de Ciudadanos" para formar gobiernos de coalición e impedir ayuntamientos de izquierdas en toda España. Algo que deja en evidencia a la formación naranja, que ha pasado de anunciar su veto a los ultraderechistas a un silencio tenso.
El pacto al que alude Vox ha sido firmado por su secretario general, Javier Ortega Smith, y el del PP, Teodoro García Egea, "con el acuerdo de Ciudadanos". Unas horas antes de que Vox confirmar el pacto, García Egea ya lo había avanzado a través de su cuenta en Twitter: "Hay acuerdo, en horas tendremos gobiernos por la libertad en toda España", informa EFE.
En el caso de Madrid, el acuerdo situará al candidato del PP. José Luis Martínez Almeida en la alcaldía y a la candidata de Ciudadanos, Begoña Villacís, como vicealcaldesa. Mientras, a su llegada al Palacio de Cibeles, Villacís aseguró que en su formación han "optado por ser útiles".
Según La Razón, que cita fuentes del PP, se habrían ofrecido a los de Santiago Abascal tres Concejalías de distrito, de las doce que gestionará el PP, así como la presidencia de alguna empresa pública como Calle 30 para garantizar su apoyo.
En Madrid, PP y Ciudadanos se han repartido las concejalías y los distritos. La Sexta indica que los populares se quedarán con las carteras de Hacienda y Personal; Salud, Seguridad y Emergencias; Obras, Movilidad y Medio Ambiente, entre otras, mientras que la formación de Begoña Villacís obtiene Desarrollo Urbano Sostenible, Economía y Empleo, y Familia.
