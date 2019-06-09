Ciudadanos levanta el veto a Vox en Madrid y Aguado se reúne con Monasterio

Ciudadanos ha levantado el veto a Vox y su candidato a la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, se ha reunido este domingo con la candidata de la formación ultraderechista a presidir el Gobierno regional, Rocío Monasterio, para acercar posturas en un "clima cordial", han confirmado fuentes próximas a la candidatura naranja.
Según las mismas fuentes, ambos candidatos han mantenido una reunión en la que "se han conocido" y han podido "hablar, dentro de un clima cordial".
Esta mañana, el líder de Cs en Madrid fijaba la lucha contra la violencia de género como una de las "líneas rojas" a la hora de pactar con cualquier formación. En esta cuestión, Cs y Vox mantienen posturas alejadas, dado que la formación liderada por Santiago Abascal apuesta por poner en marcha una Ley de Violencia Intrafamiliar.
El pasado viernes, Aguado manifestó que no tenía "ningún inconveniente" en sentarse con la candidata de Vox antes de este martes, fecha en la se elige la Mesa de la Asamblea de Madrid.
Sin embargo, las últimas semanas ha habido algunos desencuentros entre ambos partidos. En una entrevista a Europa Press, Monasterio acusó a Cs de "lanzar lejía" a Vox y afirmó que venía "muy difícil" llegar a un acuerdo.
