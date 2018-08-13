El presidente de la Autoridad Portuaria de Vigo, Enrique César López Veiga, ha apuntado a un "fallo estructural" como posible causa del desplome de la pasarela en la que se estaba celebrando el festival de deporte y música urbana 'O Marisquiño' (Vigo).
El número de heridos por el derrumbe asciende a 260, aunque la mayoría de ellos ya han ido recibiendo el alta en las últimas horas, según han informado fuentes de Sanidade.
"Lo primero que hay que ver es lo que está pasando, pero la impresión apunta a algún tipo de fallo estructural porque la parte superior tiene madera pero lo extraño es el hormigón", ha indicado López Veiga en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser recogida por Europa Press.
El presidente de la Autoridad Portuaria ha recordado, en este sentido, que "el hormigón es muy resistente", por lo que "si estuviera bien armado con hierro no es fácil que pase", ha añadido.
El responsable portuario ha rechazado buscar culpables del accidente hasta que se realice un peritaje de la zona. "Hay un acuerdo entre las tres administraciones, pero el mantenimiento corresponde al ayuntamiento y las obras son zona franca y las paga el puerto, pero no me gusta entrar en este tipo de discusiones porque parece que nos echamos la culpa unos a otros", ha indicado.
Asimismo, ha recordado que la organización del festival podría tener también algún tipo de responsabilidad, aunque ha declinado pronunciarse ante la posibilidad de que pudiese haberse producido algún exceso de aforo en la zona. "La verdad es que se lleva haciendo muchos años y nunca pasó nada ahí", ha concluido.
