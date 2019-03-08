El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) acaba de poner en marcha el primer curso obligatorio en perspectiva de género tras el cambio en la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial para imponer esa formación.
Más de 340 jueces y juezas han solicitado en solo dos días el curso de formación online sobre perspectiva de género obligatorio para acceder a cualquier especialidad en la carrera judicial.
Esta formación fue una de las medidas incluidas en el Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género y el curso ha sido diseñado por expertos del Observatorio con el apoyo del servicio de Formación Continua del CGPJ.
Además, será ofrecido a los fiscales que quieran ingresar en la carrera judicial por la vía de la especialización, que podrán tener acceso a los mismos contenidos que los jueces en virtud de un convenio de colaboración entre el CGPJ y el Centro de Estudios Jurídicos.
Los jueces y juezas que quieran completar el curso pueden realizar su inscripción a través de la extranet, el plazo de inscripciones comenzó el día 6 y concluirá el próximo 17 de marzo.
Por otra parte, el CGPJ trabaja ya en la elaboración de los cursos y pruebas que deberán superar los jueces y juezas que aspiren a ocupar una plaza en un Juzgado o sección especializados en Violencia Doméstica y de Género.
Tras la reforma, la Violencia Doméstica y de Género es una nueva especialidad, en los mismos términos que los son las de Menores o Mercantil, por ello, los jueces que quieran especializarse deberán acreditar su conocimiento en la materia
