Todos los grupos políticos han dado este jueves el visto bueno en el Congreso a la convalidación del real decreto ley del Gobierno para el impulso de algunas medidas urgentes del Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género, como la acreditación de víctima de violencia machista sin necesidad de denuncia previa y sentencia judicial.
Con este trámite, el decreto que aprobó el Ejecutivo en agosto, será tramitado en las Cortes como proyecto de ley.
Su objetivo es poner en marcha tres medidas del pacto que requieren modificaciones legislativas: devolver las competencias a los ayuntamientos en materia de violencia machista, permitir que los menores puedan recibir asistencia psicológica con el permiso de un único progenitor, y agilizar la acreditación de las víctimas sin necesidad de sentencia judicial para que éstas reciban ayudas.
"Este real decreto debe ser convalidado por esta Cámara porque el mensaje que debemos trasladar a nuestro país es que en esto no hay discrepancias partidistas, debemos ir todos a una contra la violencia machista. (...) Tenemos que decirles a las víctimas que pueden salir de esa tragedia, que la política está a su servicio", ha indicado la vicepresidenta y ministra de Igualdad, Carmen Calvo, en el Pleno.
Todos los grupos parlamentarios han coincidido con la ministra de Igualdad en que es urgente la puesta en marcha del Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia Machista, aprobado ya hace un año, para atajar sin dilación esta tragedia.
