Sánchez anuncia 660 millones para 64.000 nuevas plazas en educación infantil

Sánchez ha comentado en su discurso que tanto la salud mental como la bucodental "deben formar parte" de la sanidad pública universal.

Sánchez, durante la ceremonia de clausura del 14 Congreso del PSOE de la Comunidad Valenciana celebrado en el hotel Bali de Benidorm. Manuel Lorenzo / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este domingo que el Consejo de Ministros aprobará este martes destinar 660 millones de euros para abrir más de 64.000 plazas en educación infantil en el periodo de cero a tres años, a lo largo de los próximos tres años, hasta 2024.

Además, durante su intervención en la clausura del Congreso del PSOE de Valencia (PSPV-PSOE), Sánchez ha comentado en su discurso que tanto la salud mental como la bucodental "deben formar parte" de la sanidad pública universal.

"El dolor mental no es un sufrimiento personal, no es un problema de cada cual; es un sufrimiento social que exige de una responsabilidad social. Este Gobierno está comprometido a acabar con ese silencio y a comprometerse con acciones y recursos económicos", ha añadido.

