Vox Un dirigente del PP dice que "nadie en sus cabales" pactaría con Vox

El candidato del Partido Popular a la alcaldía de Pontevedra, Rafa Domínguez, señala que con un partido que le exigiese reducir las medidas para hacer frente a la violencia machista para poder gobernar "no podría pactar jamás".

De izquierda a derecha: Pablo Casado (PP), Santiago Abascal (Vox) y Albert Rivera (Cs)

El candidato del Partido Popular a la alcaldía de Pontevedra, Rafa Domínguez, ha asegurado que ni él "ni nadie en sus cabales" pactaría con un partido como VOX a costa de renunciar a las políticas contra la violencia de género.

A preguntas de los periodistas sobre las negociaciones para formar gobierno en Andalucía, Domínguez ha señalado que con un partido que le exigiese reducir las medidas para hacer frente a la violencia machista para poder gobernar "no podría pactar jamás".

En el PP, según el líder de los populares de Pontevedra, "no podemos dar ni un paso atrás" ante una problemática ante la que es "absolutamente fundamental" contar con instrumentos legales para combatirla.

Domínguez ha recordado que 2019 ha comenzado con un nuevo asesinato machista en Laredo (Cantabria), un hecho que demuestra que Vox debe "replantearse" esa medida "y lo que quiere hacer".

