Público
Público

Al menos 12 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Kazajistán

El accidente deja más de 66 heridos. El aparato se estrelló nada más despegar del aeropuerto de la ciudad kazaja de Almaty.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
27/12/2019 - Labores de rescate en un avión tras estrellarse en Kazajistán. / REUTERS

Labores de rescate en un avión tras estrellarse en Kazajistán. / REUTERS

Al menos 12 personas murieron y otras 66 resultaron heridas al estrellarse este viernes un avión de pasajeros tras despegar del aeropuerto de la ciudad kazaja de Almaty, según los últimos datos ofrecidos por las autoridades de Kazajistán. En un primer momento las autoridades informaron de que había 15 muertos, pero el Ministerio del Interior ha confirmado que el accidente aéreo ha acabado con la vida de 12 personas.

El Ministerio del Interior ha confirmado que a bordo de la aeronave viajaban cuatro extranjeros, de los cuales dos son de Ucrania, uno es de China y otro de Kirguistán. Según los últimos datos facilitados por las autoridades, el accidente dejó 66 heridos, de los cuales 50 fueron hospitalizados.

El aparato, un Fokker-100 perteneciente a la compañía kazaja Bek Air con 100 personas a bordo -95 pasajeros y cinco tripulantes, se estrelló nada más despegar. En su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente de Kazajistán, Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev, expresó sus condolencia a los familiares de la víctimas mortales y aseguró que "los responsables del accidente serán sancionados conforme a la ley".

El avión siniestrado, que según las autoridades no se incendió tras la colisión, realizaba el vuelo Z2100 entre Almaty, la mayor ciudad del país, y Nur-Sultán, la capital kazaja. "Cuando despegamos el avión comenzó a zarandearse muy fuerte y supe que se iba a caer", dijo a Efe en conversación telefónica Aslán Nazarliév, uno de los supervivientes del accidente. 

El Ministerio de Industria e Infraestructuras de Kazajistán dispuso la suspensión de todos los vuelos de este tipo de aviones hasta que se esclarezcan las causas del accidente.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Internacional