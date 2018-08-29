El alumnado de primero de secundaria de México estudiará el caso de la desaparición de los 43 jóvenes mexicanos de la Escuela Rural de Ayotzinapa. Según ha indicado el diario mexicano El Universal, los nuevos libros de texto de la materia de Formación Cívica y Ética también abordarán temas de corrupción y solidaridad.
Para recordar el caso de los 'normalistas' desaparecidos (estudiantes de magisterio) tras la persecución de la Policía de Iguala, se pedirá a los alumnos que realicen una búsqueda de información de lo sucedido a partir del día en que comenzaron a ocurrir los hechos, en septiembre de 2016.
En el libro 'Formación Cívica y Ética 1' de Ediciones Larousse se pide lo siguiente: “Busca periódicos actuales o pasados, del 23 de septiembre de 2014 a la fecha, que tengan notas sobre el caso de los 43 estudiantes normalistas de Ayotzinapa, Iguala [Guerrero], desaparecidos ese día. Llévenlos al salón de clases”,
Los jóvenes tendrán que responder a una serie de preguntas que respondan a la sucesión de hechos ocurridos desde la fecha. Son:“¿Cómo ocurrieron los sucesos?, ¿hay alguna contradicción entre los periódicos revisados?, ¿en qué radica?, ¿qué han hecho al respecto las autoridades?, ¿qué han hecho los familiares de las personas desaparecidas?, ¿qué piden los familiares?”.
Los libros también abordarán valores como el de la solidaridad. Para ello recuerdan el terremoto ocurrido en septiembre de 2017 (que incluyen fotos de los voluntarios en labores de rescate) y señalan la importancia de apoyar a personas que no conocen, pero que necesitan ayuda en el momento.
Uno de los libros señala: “tras los terremotos de septiembre de 2017, rescatistas, militares, médicos, jóvenes voluntarios y muchas, muchas otras personas, se reunieron para trabajar en forma solidaria”.
Otro de los temas que incluyen es el de la corrupción e impunidad. Por ejemplo, el libro 'Formación Cívica y Ética 1' explica a los estudiantes que, los colectivos que más tienden a ser señalados como corruptos, son los políticos, policías y empresarios.
