Aborto Eslovaquia podría obligar a las mujeres a ver una ecografía de su feto y a escuchar su corazón antes de abortar

El Parlamento eslovaco vota este viernes si aprobar la ley más restrictiva de la Unión Europea en cuanto al aborto.

Una ecografía fetal en una imagen de archivo / Wikipedia Commons.

Obligar a una mujer a ver una imagen de su feto y, si es posible, escuchar los latidos de su corazón antes de abortar. Este es el proyecto de ley que se somete este viernes a votación en el Parlamento eslovaco.

Eslovaquia podría aprobar la ley más restrictiva de la Unión Europea en cuanto al aborto, la que obligaría a las mujeres a tener que ver al feto antes de abortar y pondría multas cuantiosas (hasta 66.400 euros) a cualquier organización que promoviese el aborto.

Amnistía Internacional ha sido la encargada de denunciarlo fuera de las fronteras del país. Representada por Monica Costa Rica, la directora de campañas sobre Derechos de la Mujer, la ONG ha declarado en un comunicado que "esta legislación es un claro intento de hacer retroceder los derechos reproductivos de las mujeres en Eslovaquia. Si se aprueba, dañará la salud y el bienestar de las mujeres, obstaculizará su acceso a un aborto seguro y violará las obligaciones internacionales en materia de derechos humanos contraídas por Eslovaquia".

