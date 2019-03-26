Decenas de periodistas australianos podrían enfrentarse a una multa o a prisión por supuestamente haber violado una prohibición sobre el juicio contra el cardenal George Pell, condenado a seis años de prisión por agredir sexualmente a dos niños.
Para evitar que el veredicto se viera influenciado, un juez de Melbourne prohibió el año pasado cualquier noticia que detallara los procedimientos de Pell en cualquier formato accesible en Australia.
El director de la Fiscalía del estado de Victoria ha nombrado a 23 periodistas y 13 organizaciones en un proceso legal ante el Tribunal Supremo, solicitando que sean declarados culpables por violar la orden de supresión, desacato al tribunal, ayuda e instigación a los medios de comunicación extranjeros y por publicar material que "tuvo el efecto de escandalizar a la corte".
La moción busca una multa e incluso encarcelamiento para los periodistas, de acuerdo con el expediente judicial publicado este martes. Un tribunal australiano condenó a mediados de mes a seis años de cárcel al cardenal Pell, de 77 años, por agredir sexualmente a dos niños del coro en una catedral de Melbourne.
El extesorero del Vaticano y consejero cercano del Papa Francisco es el funcionario católico de más alto rango condenado por abuso sexual infantil. Ningún medio no australiano ha sido nombrado en los procedimientos judiciales, que comenzarán el 15 de abril.
