Aeropuerto de Gatwick El aeropuerto de Gatwick reanuda sus operaciones tras la suspensión de todos los vuelos debido a un fallo de control

El aeropuerto londinense, el segundo de más tráfico de Reino Unido, ha reiniciado sus operaciones tras cerca de una hora de suspensión de los vuelos debido a un fallo en el sistema de tráfico aéreo.

Entrada del aeropuerto londinense de Gatwick. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Tras un fallo de control de tráfico aéreo, todos los vuelos del aeropuerto de Gatwick -el segundo con más tráfico del país y uno de los más transitados del mundo- tuvieron que ser cancelados, informó Cristina Casero desde Londres. Finalmente, tras cerca de una hora de suspensión, fuentes del aeropuerto han comunicado a través de Twitter que las operaciones ya han podido ser reanudados.

Misma red social a través de la cual desde el aeropuerto se comunicó a los afectados que "debido a un problema en el sistema de control de tráfico aéreo, los vuelos permanecen suspendidos". E informaban, además, de que están trabajando "con ANS, nuestro proveedor, para corregir este problema lo más rápido posible".

Un fallo técnico que había afectando tanto a llegadas como a salidas y que, según afirmaban desde control de tráfico aéreo, era probable que persistiera hasta las 21:00 horas. Desde el aeropuerto aconsejan a los viajeros que se pongan en contacto con su aerolínea para obtener más detalles sobre el estado de sus vuelos.

Según la información publicada por el aeropuerto de Gatwick en su página web, algunos de los vuelos que iban a aterrizar en el lugar han sido desviados a otros aeródromos.

