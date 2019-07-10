Tras un fallo de control de tráfico aéreo, todos los vuelos del aeropuerto de Gatwick -el segundo con más tráfico del país y uno de los más transitados del mundo- tuvieron que ser cancelados, informó Cristina Casero desde Londres. Finalmente, tras cerca de una hora de suspensión, fuentes del aeropuerto han comunicado a través de Twitter que las operaciones ya han podido ser reanudados.
Update 19.10: Following an earlier air traffic control systems issue, flights to and from Gatwick have now resumed. If you are travelling this evening please check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport, as we return to full operations.— Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) 10 de julio de 2019
Misma red social a través de la cual desde el aeropuerto se comunicó a los afectados que "debido a un problema en el sistema de control de tráfico aéreo, los vuelos permanecen suspendidos". E informaban, además, de que están trabajando "con ANS, nuestro proveedor, para corregir este problema lo más rápido posible".
Un fallo técnico que había afectando tanto a llegadas como a salidas y que, según afirmaban desde control de tráfico aéreo, era probable que persistiera hasta las 21:00 horas. Desde el aeropuerto aconsejan a los viajeros que se pongan en contacto con su aerolínea para obtener más detalles sobre el estado de sus vuelos.
Según la información publicada por el aeropuerto de Gatwick en su página web, algunos de los vuelos que iban a aterrizar en el lugar han sido desviados a otros aeródromos.
UPDATE: 10 July 18.10: Due to an air traffic control systems issue in Gatwick’s control tower, flights remain suspended. We are working with ANS, our provider, to rectify this issue as quickly as possible. We apologise and advise passengers to check flight info with your airline.— Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) 10 de julio de 2019
