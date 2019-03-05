El Ayuntamiento de la ciudad alemana de Ahlen mandó a unos funcionarios con una orden de registro a la casa de una familia que no pagaba sus impuestos municipales, según ha informado The Guardian. En el domicilio encontraron un portátil, una máquina de café, la silla de ruedas de un miembro de la familia y a su mascota Edda. Según la agencia DPA, los funcionarios valoraron al perro en 850 dólares, procedieron a su embargo y lo pusieron en venta en eBay.
Pasados más de dos meses desde la venta, los dueños no han podido recuperar a su mascota, mientras que el comprador puede que emprenda acciones legales contra la ciudad, ya que Edda sufrió una infección ocular que tuvo que ser tratada con cirugía.
El portavoz del ayuntamiento, Frank Merschhaus, ha afirmado que era legal llevarse a la mascota, pero asegura que "la obtención de los ingresos de la venta a través de una cuenta privada de eBay fue una decisión muy cuestionable por parte del agente del orden público", además de añadir que la ciudad llevará a cabo una investigación interna.
Este hecho ha atraído la atención tanto nacional como internacional, y ha puesto en el punto de mira la política de la ciudad, a lo que los funcionarios han reaccionado defendiendo el acto. "Los propietarios que pagan correctamente sus impuestos caninos no tienen por qué temer su cumplimiento", dijo Merschhaus.
