Hallan a un anciano caído en un barranco gracias a la fidelidad de su perro

La Policía Local de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ha encontrado a un anciano de 81 años que pasó siete horas en un barranco tras sufrir una caída gracias a la fidelidad de su perro, un pequeño yorkshire que permaneció todo el tiempo junto a él ladrando, hasta que llegó la ayuda.
Según ha informado hoy la Policía Local, el hijo del accidentado denunció anoche, sobre las 23.50 horas, que su padre había salido a pasear con su perro y que no había regresado.
El denunciante precisó que el anciano llevaba más de siete horas fuera de casa, lo que no era en absoluto habitual, ya que le costaba caminar y solía dar paseos muy cortos.
La Policía Local inició de inmediato una búsqueda por los alrededores de la vivienda del desaparecido, incluyendo los senderos del barranco de El Fondillo.
En uno de los caminos los agentes comenzaron a oír los gemidos de un perro, que les ayudaron a llegar al lugar donde se encontraba el anciano, que se había caído por una ladera.
El hombre fue encontrado por la Policía Local a las 00.40 horas, consciente y sin lesiones graves, pero incapaz de salir del hueco al que se había caído.
"La denuncia temprana del hijo y la fidelidad de Peluche, su perro, el cual se mantuvo siempre junto a él e hizo el ruido suficiente para guiar a los policías, posibilitaron que el hombre rescatado no pasara toda la noche en el barranco, a muy baja temperatura, evitando unas consecuencias mucho peores", resalta la Policía Local en un comunicado.
El rescatado recibió atención en un centro sanitario y ya se encuentra en casa con su familia.
