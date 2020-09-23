madrid
El líder opositor ruso Alexéi Navalni, que recibía tratamiento desde el pasado 22 de agosto en la clínica universitaria berlinesa de la Charité por envenenamiento con un agente nervioso del grupo Novichok, ha sido dado de alta.
"El estado de salud del paciente ha mejorado hasta tal punto que se ha podido concluir con el tratamiento médico de urgencia", precisa el hospital en un comunicado difundido hoy, en el que indica que Navalni fue dado de alta este martes.
Los médicos que atienden al líder opositor se muestran optimistas respecto a su total recuperación "debido a la evolución y el estado actual del paciente".
El traslado
Por iniciativa de la ONG Cinema for Peace, Navalni fue trasladado a Berlín en estado de coma. Navalni comenzó a ser tratado con un antídoto y el desarrollo de la enfermedad, según la clínica.
En Omsk los médicos rusos habían asegurado que todo apuntaba a que el colapso de Navalni se debía a un desorden metabólico. Los colaboradores de Navalni han sostenido desde el comienzo la teoría del envenenamiento.
