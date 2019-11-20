Público
Apología del nazismo La casa natal de Hitler se convertirá en una comisaría para evitar las visitas de grupos neonazis

Braunau, una pequeña ciudad fronteriza en el norte de Austria, se ha visto anegada de grupos neonazis que peregrinaban hasta la región para fotografiarse frente al edificio en el que el dictador pasó los primeros meses de su vida.

La casa en la que Adolf Hitler nació, situada en Braunau. / REUTERS - LEONHARD FOEGER

La casa en la que Adolf Hitler nació en Braunau se convertirá en la nueva estación de Policía de la ciudad austriaca, tal y como ha anunciado el ministro del Interior de Austria, Wolfgang Peschorn, con el fin de evitar así el peregrinaje y turismo de grupos neonazis

"El futuro uso de este edificio por la Policía será una señal inequívoca de que este lugar nunca servirá para conmemorar el nacionalsocialismo", ha sentenciado el ministro.

Braunau, una pequeña ciudad fronteriza en el norte de Austria, se ha visto a lo largo de la historia anegada de grupos neonazis que peregrinaban hasta la región con el fin de fotografiarse frente al edificio, tal y como han denunciado los vecinos a las autoridades.

El dictador (1889-1945) pasó los primeros meses de su vida en el piso de un edificio de tres plantas, el cual fue expropiado en 2017 a su dueño, provocando una larga disputa legal que se saldó con una indemnización de 812.000 euros a su dueño.

Apología del nazismo

La pasada semana, un tribunal alemán prohibió a un hombre llevar una matrícula que homenajeaba al dictador en su coche. Las autoridades locales inicialmente sí permitieron la exhibición de la matrícula "HH 1933", pero finalmente decidieron rectificar tras asumir las connotaciones de las siglas de "Heil Hitler" y del año en que llegó al poder el dictador.

La sentencia determinó que el propietario no tiene derecho a llevar una matrícula con referencias al dictador. Alemania castiga con hasta cinco años de cárcel la apología del nazismo o la negación del Holocausto.

