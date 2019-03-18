Público
Argentina Cristina Fernández, imputada en un tercer caso de corrupción con orden de detención

Se trata del octavo proceso que pesa sobre la exmandataria, que insiste en que es víctima de una persecución judicial.

La expresidenta de Argentina Cristina Fernández. - EFE

Un juez argentino dictó este lunes un nuevo procesamiento por presunta corrupción contra la expresidenta Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), el tercero que incluye una orden de detención, aunque seguirá sin hacerse efectiva por ser senadora y tener fueros, según han informado fuentes del caso.

El magistrado federal Claudio Bonadio abre un proceso penal contra la exmandataria -que se encuentra en Cuba visitando a su hija Florencia, tratada en ese país por problemas de salud- en una causa en la que se investiga la importación con presuntos sobreprecios de buques con gas natural licuado durante su mandato presidencial.

Se trata del octavo procesamiento que pesa sobre la viuda del también expresidente Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), que insiste en que es víctima de una persecución judicial hilvanada por el actual Gobierno y ya el pasado 25 de febrero declaró por escrito que "no existe un solo elemento de prueba" que la vincule "siquiera remotamente" con lo que se la acusa.


