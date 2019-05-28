Público
Asesinados una niña y un adulto en un ataque con cuchillo contra un grupo de colegialas en Japón

Hay, además, 16 heridos, entre ellos niñas de 6 y 7 años. El presunto agresor intentó lesionarse en el cuello con uno de los cuchillos utilizados y se encuentra inconsciente.

Miembros de los equipos de rescate mueven material este martes en el lugar donde se ha perpetrado un ataque con arma blanca, en la localidad de Kawasaki, al sur de Tokio. - EFE

Una niña y un adulto han sido asesinados este martes tras ser apuñalados en la ciudad de Kawasaki, cerca de Tokio, por un hombre que atacó a un grupo de colegialas. Hay, además, 16 heridos, entre ellos niñas de entre 6 y 7 años. El presunto agresor intentó lesionarse en el cuello con uno de los cuchillos utilizados y se encuentra inconsciente, según han informado las autoridades japonesas.

La Policía ha señalado que el ataque ha tenido lugar alrededor de las 7.45 (hora local) cuando un grupo de niños, acompañados de varios adultos, esperaba para subirse a su autobús escolar en una carretera ubicada en un distrito residencial en la ciudad de Kawasaki.

Las dos víctimas mortales han sido identificadas como una niña de 12 y el padre de uno de los niños, de 39 años, según ha recogido la cadena NHK. Además, las autoridades han hallado dos cuchillos en el lugar en el que se ha producido el incidente. 

No se ha informado de las razones de este ataque. Según testigos presenciales, el agresor, de entre 40 y 50 años, se lanzó contra el grupo de escolares cuando se disponían a subir a un autobús para ser trasladadas a su centro educativo, un colegio privado católico.

