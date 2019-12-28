Al menos 76 personas han muerto y otras 70 han resultado heridas este sábado por la explosión de un vehículo bomba en un puesto de control en Mogadiscio, en la concurrida intersección que conecta la capital somalí con la localidad de Afgoye, según fuentes médicas.
"Hasta el momento (el servicio de ambulancias) Aamin puede confirmar 76 muertos y al menos 70 heridos", confirmó a Efe Abdulkadir Adan, el fundador de este servicio de emergencia.
"Se ha pedido a otros pacientes, familiares e incluso a médicos, enfermeras y personal del hospital que donen sangre con urgencia para ayudar a las víctimas. La situación es mala", dijo Ismail a Efe.
Entre los muertos hay dos ingenieros de nacionalidad turca, quienes en el momento de la explosión realizaban obras en esta carretera que une Mogadiscio con Afgoye, y varios estudiantes universitarios que se encontraban dentro de un minibús atravesando el cruce.
El atentado tuvo lugar a las 8.00 hora local (5.00 GMT) cuando un presunto suicida hizo estallar su vehículo cerca de una oficina de impuestos en un puesto de control en la intersección Ex-control Afgoye, en cuyos alrededores había coches patrulla, estudiantes y vendedores de qat (estimulante vegetal).
Todavía ningún grupo terrorista ha reclamado la autoría de este suceso, si bien el grupo yihadista Al Shabab -que atenta con frecuencia en puestos de control contra agentes de seguridad- había previamente manifestado su rechazo a la edificación de esta vía.
De confirmarse su autoría, se trataría de uno de los peores atentados en la historia reciente del país a manos de este grupo extremista, y que recuerda a la devastadora explosión con camión bomba que dejó en Mogadiscio 587 muertos en octubre de 2017.
Somalia vive en un estado de conflicto y caos desde 1991, cuando fue derrocado Mohamed Siad Barré, lo que dejó al país sin Gobierno efectivo y en manos de milicias islamistas y señores de la guerra.
