"Hoy me avergüenzo de ser israelí", así titulaba recientemente el conocido pianista Daniel Barenboim una de sus columnas de opinión en el diario israelí Haaretz. Tras la decisión del Parlamento de Israel de hacer del país el Estado nacional de los judíos, el director de orquesta se ha posicionado al definir la nueva ley como "una clara forma de apartheid que confirma a la población árabe como ciudadanos de segunda a manos de un gobierno que reemplaza el principio de igualdad por el nacionalismo y racismo".
Barenboim, quien siempre se ha posicionado en el conflicto de Oriente Próximo, conviertiéndose en un símbolo de la reconciliación Israel-Palestina, expresó su decepción con motivo del traslado de la embajada de Estados Unidos de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén porque "va en contra de toda la tradición judía de siglos de humanismo".
