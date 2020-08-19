Estás leyendo: Las autoridades alemanas investigan como un ataque islamista los accidentes del martes en una autopista de Berlín

El supuesto atacante, un hombre iraquí de 30 años con problemas mentales, empotró su vehículo contra varios coches y motos, y provocó tres accidentes que se saldaron con seis heridos, para luego bajarse del coche y gritar "Alá es grande".

Imagen de la escena de los accidentes / REUTERS.
público / agencias

Las autoridades alemanas investigan el posible trasfondo islamista en una serie de accidentes de tráfico provocados el martes aparentemente de modo intencional por un ciudadano iraquí en una autopista en Berlín que causó seis heridos, con tres graves.

El hombre, de 30 años, empotró el martes hacia las 18.30 hora local (16.30 GMT) su vehículo contra varios coches y motos, y provocó tres accidentes en la autopista A100 a la altura de los barrios de Wilmersdorf, Schöneberg y Tempelhof.

En una de las salidas de la autopista, a la altura de Tempelhof, paró su vehículo y salió del mismo al grito de "Alá es grande", al tiempo que aseguró que portaba en el coche un objeto peligroso, señala el diario "Bild".

El supuesto atacante padece problemas mentales

"Por lo que sabemos hasta ahora, es un ataque de motivación islamista", ha declarado un portavoz de la Fiscalía. No obstante, también ha apuntado que el sospechoso padece problemas mentales.

La policía pudo detener al hombre y artificieros de la Oficina Regional de Investigación Criminal (LKA) registraron el vehículo en busca de material peligroso, sin que hallaran nada.

