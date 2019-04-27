Miles de personas indígenas marcharon este viernes hacia las oficinas gubernamentales en la capital de Brasil, Brasilia, para protestar contra las políticas del presidente del país, Jair Bolsonaro, que amenazan sus tierras y que aseguran que lo único que pretenden es "matar a nuestra gente", según han explicado varios indígenas.
"Nuestras familias están en peligro, nuestros niños están bajo amenaza, nuestra gente está siendo atacada. En nombre de lo que denominan progreso económico, quieren matar a nuestra gente", ha dicho David Karai Popygua, un mbya de etnia guaraní del estado de Sao Paulo.
La marcha se ha celebrado tras un encuentro de tres días celebrado en la capital brasileña denominado 'Campamento de tierras libres'. Bolsonaro, quien fue elegido con apoyo del sector agrícola de Brasil, impulsó una medida nada más llegar al poder que concedía al Ministerio de Agricultura el poder para identificar y delimitar las tierras indígenas y de afrodescendientes, una importante victoria para la industria agraria que los activistas observaron con temor.
"Es una vergüenza para nuestro país tener un Gobierno que no entienda la lucha de los pueblos indígenas y no tenga conocimiento de esta población", ha dicho Daran, un jefe de Tupi Guarani.
Brasil tiene más de 850.000 indígenas que representan menos del uno por ciento de su población. La mayoría de ellos viven en reservas que representan alrededor del 13 por ciento del territorio del país.
Sonia Guajajara, coordinadora nacional de la Asociación de Pueblos Indígenas de Brasil, ha denunciado que las invasiones de tierras y otros ataques a las tribus por parte de mineros y madereros ilegales han aumentado desde que Bolsonaro asumió el cargo.
"Dicen que han sido autorizados para ocupar tierras indígenas", ha aseverado Guajajara. "Estamos aquí para oponernos a las empresas mineras, hidroeléctricas y de agronegocios que destruyen las comunidades tribales y la madre naturaleza", ha añadido. "Hemos resistido durante cinco siglos y no vamos a rendirnos en cuatro años. Seguiremos luchando", ha concluido.
