El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, ha asegurado este jueves que su intención es que la región de la Amazonía sea explotada "de manera razonable" varios días después de sugerir que el país podría abrir a la minería una vasta reserva en la zona, algo que ya intentó su predecesor, Michel Temer.
El dirigente brasileño, que se ha mostrado contrario a las demarcaciones de las reservas indígenas en la zona, se ha reunido con indígenas de los estados de Roraima, Pernambuco y el Amazonas, entre otros. "Haremos lo que podamos para que ganen autonomía en todo el perímetro geográfico", ha manifestado Bolsonaro sobre la posibilidad de permitir que se explote económicamente las reservas. Asimismo, ha indicado que si las comunidades indígenas así lo desean, deben tener la libertad para producir y obtener los recursos minerales del territorio.
"En Roraima hay millones de reales bajo la tierra y los indios tienen el derecho a explotarla de manera razonable, claro está", ha manifestado. "Los indios no pueden seguir siendo pobres en tierra de ricos", ha añadido.
A principios de abril, Bolsonaro instó a su homólogo estadounidense, Donald Trump, a colaborar en un plan de desarrollo para la región que, en su opinión, se ha visto estancada. La visión del presidente de la Amazonía contrasta fuertemente con la versión dada por la mayoría de organizaciones medioambientales tanto a nivel local como internacional.
Por otra parte, Bolsonaro ha informado este mismo jueves de que tienen intención de viajar a Hungría y Polonia durante la segunda mitad de año.
