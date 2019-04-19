Activistas del grupo ecologista Extinction Rebellion trasladaron este viernes sus actos de protesta al aeropuerto londinense de Heathrow durante el quinto día de manifestaciones por el cambio climático.
Desde el pasado lunes, ese grupo lleva a cabo varios actos de protesta en céntricos enclaves de Londres y sus acciones, con las que han bloqueado carreteras y obligado a desviar rutas de transporte público, han provocado cerca de 500 detenciones por parte de la policía. Entre 15 y 20 personas, muchas menores, se instalaron este viernes en el túnel que lleva hasta las terminales 2 y 3 del citado aeródromo, si bien todas las carreteras permanecen abiertas.
El ministro británico de Interior, Sajid Javid, urgió a los agentes a desplegar "toda la fuerza de la ley" para mediar con el grupo, que sigue incumpliendo las órdenes de abandonar el bloqueo a algunas de las zonas más transitadas de la ciudad, como el Puente de Waterloo, Oxford Circus y Parliament Square.
Los organizadores de la protesta habían advertido de que ésta se incrementaría hasta llegar a Heathrow, uno de los aeropuertos más concurridos de Europa, especialmente ante un fin de semana festivo por la Semana Santa. El aeropuerto señaló que "trabaja con las autoridades" al tiempo que la policía metropolitana de Londres (Met) alertó a los activistas de que se toparían con una "respuesta robusta" en su determinación de mantener operativo el aeródromo.
El presidente de la federación metropolitana de la policía, Ken Marsh, admitió este viernes a la BBC que gestionar las protestas está resultando "muy, muy difícil" a los agentes por encontrarse con una situación peculiar a la que no están acostumbrados. "Se las están viendo con personas muy, muy pasivas, gente probablemente muy agradable que no quiere enfrentamientos con la policía, pero que están infringiendo la ley", explicó.
The scene in Oxford Circus. Police here in huge numbers.— Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🦋 (@ExtinctionR) 19 de abril de 2019
We were trying to hold an event on climate justice and the need for kindness and equity at the heart of climate policy.
“People have the power.”#InternationalRebellion pic.twitter.com/5U2Wjyn99P
Las exigencias de Extinction Rebellion
El grupo urge al Gobierno británico a adoptar medidas que afronten el cambio climático. El pasado jueves, tres ecologistas fueron acusados de acto ilegal por haber bloqueado trenes en una estación de Londres. Los activistas se habían subido a un tren de cercanías en la estación de Canary Wharf, en el este de la ciudad, como parte de las protestas.
Extinction Rebellion, que tiene intención de alargar la concentración hasta dos semanas, urge al Gobierno a declarar el estado de emergencia climática y ecológica, a que reduzca las emisiones de CO2 a cero para el año 2025 y a que cree una asamblea ciudadana para lidiar con las decisiones que afecten al calentamiento global.
