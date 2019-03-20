La Comisión Europea ha advertido que para una ampliación en el plazo para votar el brexit, el Reino Unido tendrá que convocar elecciones al Parlamento Europeo. Esta decisión ha venido tras la carta que ha mandado la ministra británica, Theresa May solicitando una prórroga hasta el 30 de junio.

May no quiere solicitar la ampliación más allá del 30 de junio para no tener que convocar elecciones, sin embargo, esto sería posible si el Reino Unido sale de la constitución para el 2 de julio, según informa La Vanguardia.

La portavoz de la Comisión Europea, Margaritis Schinas ha asegurado que el presidente Juncker cree que es positivo que Theresa May comparta sus pensamientos con los líderes europeos en la cumbre de mañana, pero ha advertido a la primera ministra, en conversación telefónica, contra incluir una fecha de la prórroga que vaya más allá de las fecha de las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo (23-26 de mayo). Si no es así, el Reino Unido tendrá que celebrar elecciones al Parlamento Europeo.



El tema principal en la cumbre de los jefes de gobierno de la Unión Europea de este jueves será la prórroga del brexit, sin embargo, es muy probable que no se llegue a una decisión definitiva. Es probable que sea necesaria una segunda cumbre para la próxima semana.

