La Cámara de Representantes de EEUU investiga los vínculos de Trump con el mayor banco alemán

Los asesores de los legisladores demócratas están discutiendo cómo dividir el trabajo de investigación entre comisiones y evitar la superposición en la solicitud de documentos.

17/01/2019.- El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ofrece un discurso durante un acto celebrado en el Pentágono, Arlington (Estados Unidos), este jueves, en el que anunció su nueva estrategia para ampliar y modernizar el sistema de defensa contra mi

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ofrece un discurso durante un acto celebrado en el Pentágono. EFE/ Martin H. Simon

Los demócratas que ahora tienen el control de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos están resolviendo qué comisiones tomarán la iniciativa en la investigación de los lazos comerciales del presidente Donald Trump con el Deutsche Bank, dijeron a Reuters legisladores y asesores.

A medida que la nueva Cámara baja de mayoría demócrata lanza investigaciones sobre el presidente y sus negocios, la Comisión de Inteligencia y la Comisión de Servicios Financieros están listos para profundizar en los lazos del mandatario con Deutsche, una de las instituciones financieras más grandes del mundo.

Los asesores de los legisladores demócratas están discutiendo cómo dividir el trabajo de investigación entre comisiones y evitar la superposición en la solicitud de documentos, dijeron los asesores.

Desde que cambió el control de la Cámara de Representantes de republicanos a demócratas en noviembre pasado, el partido opositor ha prometido investigar los primeros dos años de la administración de Trump y los posibles conflictos de intereses presentados por su hotel, campo de golf y otras empresas, así como de los miembros de la familia Trump.

Funcionarios de la Casa Blanca no respondieron a una solicitud de comentarios. La Casa Blanca en el pasado ha remitido preguntas sobre los negocios de Trump a la Trump Organization. Funcionarios de la Trump Organization no pudieron ser contactados de inmediato para realizar comentarios.

Un portavoz del mayor banco alemán dijo que "el Deutsche Bank toma en serio sus obligaciones legales y mantiene su compromiso de cooperar con las investigaciones autorizadas. Nuestro historial reciente de cooperación con tales investigaciones ha sido ampliamente reconocido por los reguladores. Tenemos la intención de seguir trabajando con ese espíritu".

La Comisión de Servicios Financieros, presidida por la demócrata Maxine Waters, tiene el poder más amplio para analizar la relación de Trump con Deutsche.

