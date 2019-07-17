El Chapo, condenado a cadena perpetua por un juez federal de Nueva York

El narcotraficante mexicano Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera ha sido condenado este miércoles a cadena perpetua, más 30 años adicionales, por un juez federal de Nueva York, lo que pone fin a este largo proceso judicial, que comenzó con su arresto en México en 2016 y su posterior extradición a EE.UU.
El Chapo, de 62 años, ya había sido declarado culpable el pasado mes de febrero por un jurado de los 10 cargos que enfrentó, incluida la participación en una empresa criminal continuada y los cargos de tráfico de drogas, entre otros.
(Habrá ampliación)
