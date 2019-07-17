Público
El Chapo, condenado a cadena perpetua por un juez federal de Nueva York

La sentencia pone fin al largo proceso judicial que comenzó con su arresto en México hace tres años.

Juicio contra 'El Chapo' Guzmán./Europa Press

El narcotraficante mexicano Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera ha sido condenado este miércoles a cadena perpetua, más 30 años adicionales, por un juez federal de Nueva York, lo que pone fin a este largo proceso judicial, que comenzó con su arresto en México en 2016 y su posterior extradición a EE.UU.

El Chapo, de 62 años, ya había sido declarado culpable el pasado mes de febrero por un jurado de los 10 cargos que enfrentó, incluida la participación en una empresa criminal continuada y los cargos de tráfico de drogas, entre otros.

(Habrá ampliación)

