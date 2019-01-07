Público
Derechos Humanos en China China condena a dos años de cárcel a un activista defensor de derechos humanos

Zhen Jianghua, director de la plataforma "Campaña de Derechos Humanos en China" ha sido sentenciado por incitación a la subversión contra el Estado. También hacía campaña contra la censura y labor educativa sobre el VIH.

Varias personas posan con una máscara con la cara del activista chino Zhen Jianghua como muestra de apoyo tras su detención en septiembre de 2017.-CHINA CHANGE

Un tribunal chino ha sentenciado al activista defensor de los derechos humanos Zhen Jianghua a dos años de cárcel al considerarlo culpable de "incitación a la subversión contra el Estado", según informa este lunes Amnistía Internacional (AI).

A través de un comunicado de prensa, AI detalló que el Tribunal Popular Intermedio de Zhuhai (en el sur de China) dictó la sentencia contra Zhen, director de la plataforma online "Campaña de Derechos Humanos en China", el pasado 28 de diciembre.

Asimismo, la ONG denunció que el juicio al activista -que cuenta con una década de experiencia trabajando con comunidades marginadas en el país asiático- fue a puerta cerrada, "lo que crea serias dudas sobre la denegación de su derecho a un juicio justo".

AI denuncia que ha sido procesado "sólo por ejercer su derecho a la libertad de expresión y asociación"

Según AI, Zhen ha sido procesado "sólo por ejercer su derecho a la libertad de expresión y asociación".

Zhen también hacía campaña en contra de la censura en China y labor educativa y de concienciación sobre el VIH.

El activista fue detenido el 1 de septiembre de 2017 por la policía, que posteriormente lo mantuvo bajo arresto domiciliario, sin precisar dónde.

Zhen fue arrestado el 28 de marzo de 2018, y se le acusó formalmente de "incitar a la subversión contra el Estado" dos días después, aunque no se le empezó a juzgar hasta el 10 de agosto del pasado año.

El delito de "incitación a la subversión" es usado de manera habitual por la Justicia china contra disidentes, activistas y abogados de derechos humanos, recuerda la organización

