Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Los colombianos muestran en las calles su malestar por las políticas del Gobierno

Rechazan la política económica y social del presidente Iván Duque. En Cali las autoridades locales declararon el toque de queda. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
21/11/2019.- Un grupo de jóvenes se cubre frente a miembros de la Policía durante una manifestación en Bogotá (Colombia). / EFE - JUAN ZARAMA

Un grupo de jóvenes se cubre frente a miembros de la Policía durante una manifestación en Bogotá (Colombia). / EFE - JUAN ZARAMA

Los colombianos se echaron este jueves a las calles para expresar de manera contundente su rechazo a la política económica y social del presidente Iván Duque, una protesta sin antecedentes en la historia reciente de su país.

La jornada empezó con manifestaciones pacíficas que recorrieron las principales calles y avenidas de Bogotá y demás ciudades y pueblos de Colombia y se prolongaron hasta bien entrada la noche con un súbito cacerolazo que retumbó en la mayoría de los barrios de Bogotá y acabó contagiando a otras ciudades.

Las protestas no estuvieron exentas de actos vandálicos principalmente en Bogotá, Cali y algunas ciudades intermedias, que motivaron que las autoridades locales declarasen el toque de queda en algunas de ellas para tratar de preservar el orden.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas