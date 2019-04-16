Las escolares del Reino Unido recibirán tampones y compresas gratuitas en los colegios del Reino Unido, con la incorporación de Inglaterra el próximo año a esta medida, que ya ha comenzado a aplicarse en el resto del país.
El ministerio británico de Educación (DoE) informó este martes de que la iniciativa se aplicará entre las adolescentes de secundaria (entre 11 y 18 años) y se ampliará a las de primaria, tras llevar a cabo una consulta con maestros, estudiantes y padres.
El Gobierno británico quiere que todas las niñas lleven una vida "activa, sana y feliz" y ha decidido extender el suministro de compresas y tampones a menores de más de 20.000 escuelas, señaló en una nota la secretaria de Estado de Educación, Nadhim Zahawi.
Los profesores de este país habían manifestado su inquietud por la cantidad de menores que no podían comprar estos productos sanitarios por la situación económica de sus familias.
Según una encuesta de la organización benéfica Plan International UK, realizada entre un millar de mujeres y niñas en el Reino Unido, el 10% no había podido pagar productos sanitarios, mientras que el 15 % había tenido problemas para comprarlos y el 12 % había utilizado protección improvisada.
La medida ha sido bien recibida por organizaciones benéficas como FreePeriods, cuya fundadora, Amica George, señaló que se trata de una "noticia fantástica" y recalcó que el no poder comprar estos accesorios no se puede convertir en "una barrera para la educación".
"Con el acceso gratuito a productos para la regla para cada niña en periodo educativo, cada estudiante puede ir a la escuela sin ansiedad o estrés de preocuparse de dónde sacará la próxima compresa o tampón. Este compromiso asegurará que todas las niñas puedan participar plenamente y concentrarse en las clases", añadió George.
