El Partido Popular Europeo ha decidido este miércoles suspender la membresía de Fidesz a la familia popular europea,” ha anunciado el líder del partido en el Parlamento Europeo y candidato de los populares a la presidencia de la Comisión Europea, tras una reunión que ha durado varias horas.
La votación se ha saldado con 190 votos a favor y 3 en contra, lo que da a entender que se ha tomado en acuerdo con el propio Orbán y los miembros de su partido. Fidesz no tendrá derecho a voto, ni proponer candidatos, ni participar en las reuniones del partido, empezando por la cumbre previa al Consejo Europeo que se celebra en Bruselas mañana.
La deriva autoritaria de Viktor Orbán y la lista de salidas de tono es larga
Además, un comité de sabios vigilará el comportamiento del enfant terrible de los populares. Se trata de tres grandes líderes del partido, Herman Van Rompuy (ex presidente del Consejo Europeo), el ex canciller austriaco Wolfgang Schüssel y Hans-Gert Pöttering, ex presidente del Parlamento Europeo. “Es importante continuar el trabajo si queremos volver a crear confianza entre el Fidesz y el Partido Popular Europeo,” ha asegurado Weber al término de la reunión.
#Fidesz will be suspended with immediate effect and until further notice following today’s vote of EPP members (190 in favour, 3 against). The suspension entails:— Joseph Daul (@JosephDaul) 20 de marzo de 2019
▪No attendance at any party meeting
▪No voting rights
▪No right to propose candidates for posts
La deriva autoritaria de Viktor Orbán y la lista de salidas de tono es larga. Pero ni su persecución contra la Universidad de Europa Central o las ONG que proporcionan asistencia a migrantes y refugiados; ni sus ataques a la libertad de prensa; ni su discurso de defensa de la ”democracia iliberal”; ni las dudas de las organizaciones internacionales sobre elecciones que le dieron una amplísima mayoría absoluta; ni la activación por parte del Parlamento Europeo del artículo 7 de los Tratados por violaciones de los principios fundamentales de la UE han sido suficientes para que el Partido Popular Europeo cuestionara la pertenencia del Fidez al partido.
Orbán, que ha pasado década a la cabeza el gobierno en Hungría, lleva años sacando de quicio a Bruselas con sus políticas y su discurso anti-europeo, y despertando recelos entre algunos de sus compañeros de partido. Y sin embargo, ha sido campaña contra el presidente de la Comisión -y miembro del partido- Jean-Claude Juncker, acusándole de ser responsable de la “islamización de Europa” a través de la migración y los insultos a sus colegas, a los que Orbán llamó “idiotas útiles” en una entrevista, lo que ha llevado al partido a suspender su membresía.
