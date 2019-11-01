La Conferencia sobre Cambio Climático de Naciones Unidas (COP25) tendrá lugar finalmente en Madrid entre el 2 y el 13 de diciembre, ha anunciado la secretaria ejecutiva de la ONU para el Cambio Climático, Patricia Espinosa, que de esta forma ha aceptado la oferta planteada por el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.
El Gobierno confirmó el jueves que Sánchez había ofrecido Madrid como sede de la cumbre que inicialmente iba a tener lugar en la capital de Chile y cuya celebración se había anulado por las últimas protestas. El presidente chileno, Sebastián Piñera, agradeció la "generosa oferta" y confió en que supusiese una solución a su "dolorosa" renuncia.
La ONU, que ya había abogado por resolver "cuanto antes" el posible traslado, ha confirmado el cambio este viernes. "Nos complace anunciar que la Mesa de la COP ha acordado que la COP25 tendrá lugar del 2 al 13 de diciembre en Madrid, España", ha afirmado Espinosa en un escueto comunicado.
Se mantienen por tanto las fechas en las cuales se iba a desarrollar este foro en Chile. Inicialmente, la celebración de la COP25 estaba prevista en Brasil, pero su presidente, Jair Bolsonaro, se opuso a acogerla por sus discrepancias con las políticas internacionales en materia de lucha contra el cambio climático.
Moncloa explicó en su nota del jueves que, "dado el breve plazo del que se dispone, la importancia de garantizar que la COP25 se celebre con normalidad y en coherencia con las prioridades de la política exterior de España", Sánchez "ha querido facilitar un espacio que permita a Chile y a la región Iberoamericana capitalizar su compromiso con el multilateralismo y el inmenso esfuerzo que ha venido realizando desde el inicio de la preparación de la cumbre, hace ahora diez meses".
