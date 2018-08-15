Público
Crisis migratoria Malta afirma que Italia también acogerá migrantes rescatados por el Aquarius

La postura italiana ha sido confirmada por el Gobierno de Malta en un comunicado oficial. El resto de países participantes son Francia, Alemania, España, Portugal y Luxemburgo, mientras que Malta servirá de base logística.

El buque Aquarius atraca en La Valleta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Italia también se suma a los cinco países que acogerán a los 141 inmigrantes rescatados por el barco Aquarius y que desembarcaron en el puerto maltés de La Valeta, informó el Gobierno de Malta en un comunicado oficial.

"Tras el anuncio de una cooperación conjunta entre cinco estados miembros para redistribuir a todos los inmigrantes a bordo del Aquarius, el Gobierno italiano se ha puesto en contacto con el gobierno de Malta para participar en la iniciativa", dice el comunicado.

El resto de países participantes son Francia, Alemania, España, Portugal y Luxemburgo, mientras que Malta servirá de base logística.

El barco Aquarius atracó en Malta hacia las 14.00 horas locales y procedió de inmediato al desembarco de 141 personas, que fueron socorridos el viernes y que llevaban cinco días esperando en el mar a que algún país europeo les consintiera entrar en sus aguas.

Personas rescatadas por el Aquarius a su llegada a Malta. REUTERS

El comunicado menciona tanto a los migrantes del Aquarius como "a otros 60 inmigrantes rescatados en el mar, en una operación SAR de Malta [del pasado lunes], redistribuidos a otros estados miembros en una muestra concreta de solidaridad europea".

El Gobierno de Malta reiteró que ha permitido al barco atracar en uno de sus puertos, a pesar de que "no tenía la obligación legal de hacerlo".

Italia, que por ahora no se ha pronunciado al respecto, protagonizó el pasado junio una controversia al endurecer su postura frente a los buques de rescate a migrantes, al cerrar sus puertos para el desembarque de los rescatados en aguas internacionales, una postura en la línea de las polémicas declaraciones y posturas con tintes xenófobos del ultraderechista ministro del Interior y vicepresidente del Gobierno, Matteo Salvini.

Salvini sostenía que Italia no iba a acoger a estas personas porque ya lo había hecho en numerosas ocasiones en los últimos años. "¡Pueden irse adonde quieran, pero no a Italia! STOP traficantes de seres humanos y cómplices", llegó a decir en Twitter, reiterando así su idea de que las organizaciones humanitarias fomentan la inmigración irregular desde Libia y hacen el juego a las mafias que la gestionan.

