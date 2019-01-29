Público
Crisis en Venezuela La Fiscalía venezolana pide que se prohíba a Guaidó salir del país

El fiscal general de Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, presentó este martes una solicitud al Tribunal Supremo de Justicia.

El fiscal general de Venezuela, Tarek Saab, en rueda de prensa este martes en la sede del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia en Caracas (Venezuela). / EFE

El fiscal general de Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, presentó este martes una solicitud al Tribunal Supremo de Justicia para que, como parte de una investigación preliminar, impida la salida del país al diputado Juan Guaidó, que anunció el pasado 23 de enero que asumía el cargo de presidente interino.

Guaidó, que hace dos días se adjudicó las competencias del Ejecutivo y se autodeclaró presidente interino, dijo en un acto ante cientos de simpatizantes en Caracas que está dispuesto a hablar con el Gobierno de Maduro si este deja de ser "usurpador" de la Presidencia y se convocan "elecciones libres". "Cese de la usurpación, gobierno de transición y las elecciones libres, bienvenidos a hablar en el momento que sea, eso lo extiendo, además, al alto mando militar, a todos los funcionarios, como quieran, los esperamos en el despacho" del Parlamento, dijo Guaidó en su primera aparición desde que lanzara su desafío a Maduro.

