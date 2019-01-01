Cuatro heridos en Alemania en un atropello con claras motivaciones xenófobas

Un conductor se lanzó con su coche contra un grupo de peatones en Bottrop (oeste de Alemania) e hirió a cuatro personas en un acto que las autoridades consideran que pudo ser un atentado con motivación xenófoba. Entre los afectados hay ciudadanos sirios y afganos.
"Los organismos de investigación parten de la base de que se trató de un atentado posible motivado por la mentalidad xenófoba del conductor", informaron hoy la policía regional y la fiscalía de Essen en un comunicado conjunto.
El conductor es un hombre de 50 años sobre el que además han llegado a la policía informaciones sobre una posible enfermedad psíquica.
Poco después de la medianoche, el hombre intentó atropellar a un primer peatón que pudo esquivarlo. Luego se dirigió hacia el centro de la ciudad lanzó el coche contra un grupo de personas hiriendo a por lo menos cuatro personas, algunos de ellos de gravedad.
El hombre también intentó atropellar a otro grupo de personas que esperaba en una parada de autobuses en Essen, ciudad cercana a Bottrop pero no lo consiguió por razones que todavía se desconocen.
"Tal vez la gente salió corriendo, tal vez el atropello no funcionó por otras razones. Para de nuestra tarea es aclarar ese punto", dijo un portavoz de la policía.
Finalmente, el hombre fue detenido en Essen. Durante la detención se expresó en términos racistas hacia los agentes, según las autoridades.
